Toggle navigation
AM 620 WJDX - Jackson's Talk, News & Sports
AM 620 WJDX - Jackson's Talk, News & Sports
On-Air
Full Schedule
Mississippi Sports This Morning
Glenn Beck
Rush Limbaugh
Sean Hannity
Fox Sports Tonight
JT The Brick
Real Estate Today with Gil Gross
Leo Laporte
Handel on the Law
Randy Bell's News Blog
News
National News
Sports
Entertainment
Weird News
Randy Bell News Blog
Stormwatch
Sports
Top Stories
Trending Now
NASCAR
Connect
Contact Us
Photos
Entertainment Photos
Hot Shots
What's Hot
Events
Recruitment Statement
Get the iHeartRadio App
Follow on Twitter
Join Us On Facebook
Events Calendar
Community Involvement
Contests
Free Ticket Friday
Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Tech Founder: Middle America Is Too ‘Violent, Stupid And Racist’ For New Jobs
Traxxas Monster Truck Destruction Tour
25 Women You Wish Would Clean Your House
Glenn Beck on AM620
Enter to Win Free Movie Tickets from Atom Tickets!
WWE Live!
Rush Limbaugh on AM620!
previous
next
On-Air Now
2pm - 5pm
This Guy Takes Ugly Sweaters To The Next Level
Storm Takes Out Famous Calif. 'Tunnel Tree'
Navy Destroyer Fires Warning Shots At Iranian Vessels
Odell Beckham Jr. Deserves Massive Criticism
How to Help the Chicago Facebook Live Torture and Kidnap Victim
Orlando Police In Standoff Near Where Deputy Was Shot, Killed
Curse Like a Sailor? Maybe You're Just Honest
Trump Dumps Inaugural Announcer at the Mic for 60 Years
Obama Admin Move Classifies US Elections as 'Critical Infrastructure'
The Trump Effect: More Companies Announce Plans For U.S. Investment And Job...
A Blood Test Predicts How Well You're Going to Age
Donald Trump Responds To Meryl Streep's Golden Globes Comments
x
See Full Playlist
AM 620 WJDX
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from AM 620 WJDX to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.