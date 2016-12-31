Toggle navigation
AM 620 WJDX - Jackson's Talk, News & Sports
AM 620 WJDX - Jackson's Talk, News & Sports
On-Air
Full Schedule
Mississippi Sports This Morning
Glenn Beck
Rush Limbaugh
Sean Hannity
Fox Sports Tonight
JT The Brick
Real Estate Today with Gil Gross
Leo Laporte
Handel on the Law
Randy Bell's News Blog
News
National News
Sports
Entertainment
Weird News
Randy Bell News Blog
Stormwatch
Sports
Top Stories
Trending Now
NASCAR
Connect
Photos
Entertainment Photos
Hot Shots
What's Hot
Events
Contact Us
Recruitment Statement
Get the iHeartRadio App
Follow on Twitter
Join Us On Facebook
Events Calendar
Community Involvement
Contests
Win a Free Trip to the iHeart80s Party!
Free Ticket Friday
All Contests
Contest Rules
Newsletter
More
17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
25 Women You Wish Would Clean Your House
Glenn Beck on AM620
Enter to Win Free Movie Tickets from Atom Tickets!
Rush Limbaugh on AM620!
previous
next
On-Air Now
1am - 5am
NBA Fast Break for Dec 31
Dunks of the Day: Dec. 31
NBA Top 10 Plays for New Year's Eve
At Least 35 Dead In Istanbul Nightclub Attack
An Oh-So-Ironic Arrest: 5 Craziest Crimes of the Week
2016 Is 'the Worst'? That's a First-World Problem
288 New Crystal Triangles Installed For New Year's Eve Ball Drop
How to Handle This Year's Extra Second: 'Smear' It
CDC May Lower Lead Level Threshold for Kids: Sources
Dec 30: Dunks of the Day
FSU's Keith Gavin Pulled A Hamstring During Big Kickoff Return
UK Woman: 'Cup of Tea' Invite Led to 13 Years as Sex Slave
x
See Full Playlist
AM 620 WJDX
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played